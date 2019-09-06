Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $14, Titanfall 2 Ultimate $7.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PS4 for $14. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 at Best Buy and on PSN, this is a 30% price drop, the current lowest price we can find and a perfect opportunity to put this massive open-world title in your collection. It includes the main game, the Frozen Wilds Expansion, a digital art book and more. Head below for deals on titles like Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, Monster Hunter World Iceborne, LEGO Jurassic World, Super Bomberman R and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Monster Hunter Iceborne Deluxe $45 (Reg. $50) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTETB23 at checkout
- Main game required
- Monster Hunter Iceborne Master $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Includes the main game
- LEGO Jurassic World pre-order $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Releases September 17th
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Guacamelee! 2 $7 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete $8 (Reg. $23) | PSN
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $49 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Yoku’s Island Express $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $37.50 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Price drops in the cart
- Control from $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
