Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $14, Titanfall 2 Ultimate $7.50, more

- Sep. 6th 2019 9:38 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PS4 for $14. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 at Best Buy and on PSN, this is a 30% price drop, the current lowest price we can find and a perfect opportunity to put this massive open-world title in your collection. It includes the main game, the Frozen Wilds Expansion, a digital art book and more. Head below for deals on titles like Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, Monster Hunter World Iceborne, LEGO Jurassic World, Super Bomberman R and many more. 

