9to5Toys Daily: September 09, 2019

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Ahead of tomorrow’s keynote, Amazon takes up to $399 off 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- Take $349 off MacBook Air, bringing prices down to $850 shipped
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!