New to campus? The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter is a must at $349 (Reg. $400+)

- Sep. 9th 2019 7:16 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter (M365) for $349 shipped. This is down from its $600 original rate, $400 current price at Amazon, and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, we have seen it fall to $330 during a one-day-only sale at Woot. If you’re back at school without a vehicle, this is a great alternative. It features over 18 miles of range on a single charge, up to 15.5MPH of speed, and an “easy fold-n-carry” design. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of shoppers.

A must for on-campus life would be the Titanker U Lock Bike Lock at $20 Prime shipped. This is a fantastic way to keep your new scooter locked up and away from thieves. It features a four-digit combination that makes it hard for would-be theives to take your new scooter.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter features:

Minimalist design Mi Electric Scooter has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot “Best of the Best” Award, as well as the iF Design Award 2017. Mi Electric Scooter has a forward-thinking design that inspires and moves, just as it moves you ahead. Strong yet lightweight The sturdy frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, which has a low density and high structural strength.

