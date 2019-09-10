Acer Chromebook 15 takes portability up a notch from $149 (Up to $50 off)

Walmart is currently offering the Acer Chromebook 15 1.6Hz/2GB/16GB for $149 shipped. Down from its usual $199 price tag, today’s offer is good for an over 25% discount and is right around the best we’ve ever seen. Bring home an upgraded model with 4GB of RAM for $184 at Best Buy, down from $219. A 15.6-inch display takes center stage here, with up to 12 hours of battery life ensuring you can go all-day without needing to plug in. There’s also two USB 3.0 ports as well as an HDMI output. Plus, an SD card slot lets you expand the built-in storage. Rated 4/5 stars from over 480 shoppers.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about.

Acer Chromebook 15 features:

The Acer Chromebook 15 is feature-rich and ultra-affordable large screen Chromebook. It has a number of unique and defining features: its large 15.6-inch HD anti-glare display, it uses the new dual-band 802.11ac wireless technology and its fast, with Intel® dual-core processing. It all adds up to the right mix of features to make you think bigger and reimagine what’s possible with a Chromebook.

