Ozark Trail’s 12-Person Sphere Tent hits all-time low of $95 (Reg. $165)

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail 12-Person Sphere Tent for $94.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. With room for up to three queen airbeds, it should prove quite comfortable to sleep at least six adults inside. Once set up, it stands 92-inches tall, making it very simple to navigate while standing up. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Don’t have an airbed? It just so happens that we found a deal on one earlier today, be sure to check it out.

If a 12-person tent feels like overkill, consider Coleman’s Sundome Tent for $58. While it only sleeps four, its reduced size should make it much easier to lug to your camping destination. A mere ten minutes is all that’s required to set it up and over 7,250 Amazon shoppers have rated it 4.4/5 stars.

Ozark Trail 12-Person Sphere Tent features:

The Ozark Trail 12-Person Sphere Tent has a unique design that maximizes the interior space! This tent features a 92-inch center height and eight mesh windows that provide amazing views. The top and ground vents increase air circulation making the tent more comfortable. It comfortably fits three queen air beds or up to 12 campers in sleeping bags on the floor. Keep yourself organized and connected with the four pockets, two hanging organizers and electrical port access.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!