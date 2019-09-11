Save 30% on PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller at $35 (Amazon low)

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller for $35 shipped. Typically fetching $50 at retailers like Best Buy and Target, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $1 and is a new all-time low. PowerA’s pro-style Switch controller carries an official seal of approval from Nintendo. It features a black and red colorware, and 30 hours of game time on a single set of batteries. Other notable inclusions are Bluetooth compatibility, motion controls and more. If you’re in the market for a more traditional gamepad for Switch, this is a much more affordable option compared to Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 535 gamers.

A great way to use the savings from today’s deal is with the AmazonBasics Switch Playstand at $10. This props up the console while gaming on-the-go and is an essential accessory for your portable setup. I’ve logged countless hours playing Breath of the Wild this way, so it’s a must-have in my book.

While you’re at it, score some discounted titles for your Switch by checking out today’s best game deals.

PowerA Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!