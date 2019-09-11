Save 30% on PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller at $35 (Amazon low)

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller for $35 shipped. Typically fetching $50 at retailers like Best Buy and Target, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $1 and is a new all-time low. PowerA’s pro-style Switch controller carries an official seal of approval from Nintendo. It features a black and red colorware, and 30 hours of game time on a single set of batteries. Other notable inclusions are Bluetooth compatibility, motion controls and more. If you’re in the market for a more traditional gamepad for Switch, this is a much more affordable option compared to Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 535 gamers.
A great way to use the savings from today’s deal is with the AmazonBasics Switch Playstand at $10. This props up the console while gaming on-the-go and is an essential accessory for your portable setup. I’ve logged countless hours playing Breath of the Wild this way, so it’s a must-have in my book.
While you’re at it, score some discounted titles for your Switch by checking out today’s best game deals.
PowerA Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller features:
- Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons
- LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
- Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
- Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!