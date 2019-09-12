Get a better night’s rest: LectroFan Noise Machines at $20 (Refurb, Orig. $60)

Today only, Woot is offering the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine (ASM1007) for just $19.99 in factory refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Currently $58 in new condition on Amazon, Walmart is now offering it from $49 with today’s deal being the lowest total we can find. It is designed to help you get a better night’s rest or to stay focused while meditating and the like. This model features 20 unique, non-looping fan and white noise options as well as a sleep timer, USB power and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot. It is also rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal is about $8 under the usually rock-bottom Marpac Hushh Portable option. It is also one of the lowest prices we can find on any comparable product with reviews you would trust. However, if you don’t mind keeping your phone on all night, a free iOS app like Slumber, which carries 4+ star ratings from thousands, features a collection of “ultra-relaxing sleep inducing stories and meditations”.

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine:

The LectroFan has two ways to reduce unwanted noises, either fan or white noise sounds. Both have 10 unique, non-repeating sound variations, each with adjustable volume control. In addition to sleep, LectroFan also works great for speech privacy, blocking out noisy neighbors, drowning out snoring, reducing tinnitus ringing or hissing, sound proofing rooms…

