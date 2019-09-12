Upgrade to ANC for $28 with Bluedio’s T7 Bluetooth headphones (Reg. $40)

Bluedio (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth T7 Turbine Custom Active Noise Canceling Headphones for $27.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped and the code 3XXW848U is used at checkout. This is down from its $40 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. I can’t go anywhere without noise-canceling headphones. Not airports, not coffee shops, not even long car rides (where I’m the passenger). These headphones will not just block out sounds that would normally distract you from focusing but aims to cancel it (in most cases), rendering you the ability to more easily stay on task. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the noise-canceling aspect but keep wireless by opting for the iJoy Bluetooth Headphones at $15 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. The main downside here is that it’s not active noise canceling. But, you’ll still keep a clutter-free experience and ditch the Lightning to headphone adapter with this budget-friendly set of cans.

Those looking for a headset designed for gaming, check out the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset at $76 off, which makes it $254 shipped. Are you an Xbox gamer looking for the best wireless headset possible? Our video producer Jordan just compared the Turtle Beach Stealth 600, 700, and SteelSeries Arctis 9X to help you make that decision.

For a more high-end audio experience, check out Grado’s new White Headphone, which is available in 2019 only. That means if you’re an avid Grado collector, there’s only a few months left to grab this limited-edition set of cans.

Bluedio T7 ANC Headphone features:

T7 Bluetooth headsets adopt the Active Noise Cancelling technology, and you can select strong noise reduction (4 Mic, -25dB) or weak noise reduction (2 Mic, 18dB) acording to your needs

T7 Turbine series adopt 57mm Fully Plating Titanium Drive Units, combining with its own developed VFT (Vector Flow Supercharging Technology), which makes the sound steady and impressive.

No longer use infrared sensing technology to control music pause and play, Bluedio introduces the latest face recognition technology to control music pause/play, it is more stable

