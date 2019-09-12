This morning Grado has unveiled a new limited-edition pair of white headphones, continuing a legacy of made in America products out of its unassuming Brooklyn brownstone. Grado’s tradition of using wood as a main feature in its products rolls on here with maple at the center of today’s announcement. Of course, there’s the usual attention to detail on the brand’s first entry-point into painted cans with a leather headband and white stitching. This limited run will only be available through the end of the year, so hit the jump to find out how you can grab a pair for yourself before inventory runs dry.

Grado White Headphones promise high-quality and design

If you’ve followed our Grado coverage before, you know that the brand has established itself as one of the best American-based headphone manufacturers out there. And the Grado’s impressive family story doesn’t hurt, either. The new White Headphones play off their iconic style with a clean design, maple platters, and the warm sound we’ve come to love over the years.

Maple is known as one of the lighter woods out there. Grado addressed that by designing a new ventilation system, which “increases the mass of the maple wood and creates a fuller-bodied, deeper sound.” If that follows the legacy laid before them, then the latest from Grado will deliver warm and balanced audio which is perfect critical ears looking to bypass the augmented sound many manufacturers are pumping out these days.

Vice President of Grado Headphones, Jonathan Grado tells 9to5Toys:

Building these limited editions give us a chance to experiment and try something new, without changing something to what we know works in our main family of headphones. The White Headphone is a true limited edition Grado – we’re only building them throughout 2019. Once 2020 comes, they’ll be gone for good. We are using a new compact ventilation system that we’ve designed just for The White Headphone, as well as a new platter design for the housing built from whitewashed maple.

Limited edition run means you’ll need to act fast

Grado’s new limited edition White Headphones are available now for $795. There is only expected to be available through the end of 2019, so be sure to jump on these cans if you’re at all interested. In typical Grado fashion, you have the opportunity to add a mahagony storage box or cherry wood stand for an additional $25 with purchase. Learn more here about the new Grado White headphones.

