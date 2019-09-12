NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Router Combo overhauls your network at $90 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the NETGEAR Orbi CBR40 AiO DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router bundled with a RBS20 Mesh Satellite for $309.99 shipped. Typically fetching $400 as a pair, today’s offer is $31 less than purchasing both the modem router hybrid and satellite at their combined all-time lows. For comparison, Best Buy direct has it on sale for $355. With the ability to cover up to 4,000 square feet with 802.11ac connectivity, this bundle replaces both your existing modem and router. NETGEAR’s Orbi system brings up to 2.2Gbps speeds to your Wi-Fi, as well as six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Another notable perk of this 2-in-1 system is that it allows you to ditch the rental modem from your ISP. That saves you up to $120 per year, further adding to the Orbi’s value. This model is compatible with various internet service providers like Comcast XFINITY, Spectrum, Cox and more. Though just to be safe, it’s a smart idea to double check before pulling the trigger on your latest network upgrade.

Should you not be looking to swap out your home’s existing modem, consider NETGEAR’s Orbi Two Satellite Mesh System for $241 when you clip the on-page coupon. This gives you much of the same functionality as our featured deal like 2.2Gbps speeds and an increased 6,000-sq. ft. range.

NETGEAR Orbi CBR40 Modem Hybrid Bundle features:

This Orbi Wi-Fi System comes with an Orbi Router with a built-in Cable Modem and a Satellite. Easily set up and create a whole home mesh Wi-Fi system that delivers ideal Wi-Fi coverage. It covers homes up to 4000 square feet with strong Wi-Fi signals. Innovative Tri-Band Wi-Fi helps maximize the Internet speeds available in your home. Enjoy better Wi-Fi. Everywhere

