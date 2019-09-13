Just in time for fall, Amazon has curated a list of its most highly-rated and loved fashion items. All of the items are fall-appropriate, from cozy outerwear, classic t-shirts, and polished boots to game changing denim. In the list you will find top brands including Columbia, Levi’s, adidas, Clarks and more. Even better, Amazon has free two-day shipping for Prime members or on orders of over $25. Find our top picks from the Amazon Highly-Rated List below.

Men’s Highly-Rated Favorites from Amazon

Now that fall weather is on the way, layers are important. One of our top picks from Amazon’s list is the Columbia Ascender Softshell Jacket that’s priced from $35. This jacket features water and wind-resistant material to keep you dry and warm no-matter the weather. It also lightweight to promote comfort and has an adjustable waistband. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,760 reviews.

Levi’s jeans have been around since 1850 and are still one of the most beloved denim options. One of the styles that stood out are the 513 Slim Straight Jeans. These jeans feature stretch material for superior comfort and it was designed for athletic builds. They come in a variety of color options and are rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,300 positive reviews.

Finally, finish your fall look with a pair of stylish boots. The men’s Bushacre 2 Chukka Boots are very trendy for this season and have also made the Amazon highly-rated list. These boots feature a classic Chukka Style with a lace-up closure and small heel. I love the versatility of a chukka design because it can pair well with jeans or khakis alike. Rated 4/5 stars with nearly 6,000 reviews. Best of all, they’re priced from $50.

Women’s Customer Most-Loved Items

I love a good vest in the fall and winter because they’re so easy to layer. The Womens Lightweight Quilted Vest is a must-have for just $22. This vest is timeless to wear for years to come and its gold detailing adds a luxurious touch. It’s a great option to wear over sweaters, long-sleeve t-shirts and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews.

One of my personal favorite items from this list are the adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker. I wear these shoes when traveling and they’re very comfortable. I love the slip-on design and cushioned insole, which adds extra comfort. These shoes will look great with jeans, leggings, dresses and more. Find them priced at $80 and rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,300 reviews.

Which piece from the Amazon highly-rated list is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

