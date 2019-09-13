Add two Craftsman tool bags to your DIY setup from $5 with in-store pickup

Sears is offering a 2-pack of its Craftsman Tool Bags for $4.94 with free in-store pickup. Shipping will run $4.49 if there’s not a Sear’s location close by. Normally nearly $25 from third-party Amazon sellers, even if you have to pay to ship, this is over 50% off. If you have amassed any amount of tools at all, it’s obvious how hard it is to keep them organized. These two bags will make sure you always know where screwdrivers, drills, and other essentials are stored. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, you’ll be hard-pressed to make any additions to any tool collection for less than the above price. However, if you take the savings here with in-store pick up (or even with shipping), then there’s enough left over to pick up this 7-in-1 ratcheting screwdriver at $7 Prime shipped. It offers four Philips bits and three flat head tips, further expanding your repair capabilities. Plus, the ratcheting action makes it super simple to both screw and unscrew when building items around the house.

Looking for other ways to fill out your tool collection? Woot is currently running a one-day-only sale on Porter Cable products with up to 40% in savings. Prices start at under $70 and this sale includes must-haves like drills, circular saws, and more.

Craftsman Tool Bag features:

The Craftsman 10″ and 12″ tool bag set has three exterior pockets on each tote that are fantastic for organizing screwdrivers, wrenches and other small essentials that you need in a hurry. Their reinforced bottoms mean they can handle a load, while the dual handles make that load easier to carry.

