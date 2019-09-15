Brother AirPrint-enabled laser printer returns to Amazon all-time low at $100

Amazon offers the Brother HLL2390DW Laser Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. Originally $150, it sells for $120 at B&H. Today’s deal is right at the historic all-time low Amazon price and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. This model sports everything needed for an at-home setup, including printing, copying, and scanning. With added AirPrint features it’s perfect for printing items direct from your iOS device. Rated 4.2/5 stars by 450 Amazon reviewers.

Brother HLL2390DW Laser Printer features:

ENGINEERED FOR PRODUCTIVITY – Brother’s latest technology is infused into the HL-L2390DW. Equipped with a flatbed scan glass for convenient copying, this monochrome laser printer is engineered to scan directly from mobile devices

PRINT MORE, WAIT LESS – Developed to optimize efficiency, this replacement for the DCPL2520DW produces a robust and class-leading print speed of up to 32 pages per minute(1)

NEW, USER-FRIENDLY FEATURES – This new Brother monochrome laser printer includes a 250-sheet paper capacity, which helps improve office efficiency with less refills. The HLL2390DW also handles legal and letter-sized paper

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!