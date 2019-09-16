Withings Blood Pressure Monitor works with HealthKit, more at $68 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is currently offering the Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $67.94 shipped. Usually fetching $90, that’s good for an over 24% discount, comes within $1.50 of the all-time low and is the second best price we’ve seen to date. Withings’ Blood Pressure Monitor syncs with your iPhone or Android device, bringing readings to the Apple Health app, and more. It makes a great companion to a fitness wearable for supplementing your health tracking, and fits everything into a compact design that’s simple to use. It carries a 4+ star rating from 50% of Amazon shoppers.

Save even more by going the route of Omron’s 10 Series Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor. At $50, this #1 best-seller still rocks HealthKit support and more, but lacks the same all-in-one design as Withings’ option. But at $18 less than the featured deal, it’s a great budget-conscious buy.

Withings Blood Pressure Monitor features:

If you have a flexible spending account with your employee health plan, no doctor’s prescription is needed to purchase a Withings BPM

Ideal for monitoring blood pressure at home or on the go. Cuff fits arm circumference from 9 to 17 inches

App launches automatically and provides instant color-coded feedback

