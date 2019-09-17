Google’s brand new Nest Hub Max gets its first discount: $194.50 (Save 15%)

- Sep. 17th 2019 2:36 pm ET

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub Max in Charcoal or Chalk for $194.65 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $34+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This upgraded version of Nest Hub delivers a much larger 10-inch touchscreen, ’30W subwoofer for high-quality audio’, and a 6.5 megapixel camera great for capturing photos and video calls. As you’d expect, it sports Google Assistant, making many queries just a few words away. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Have a look at our video review to learn more.

Originally spotted a couple days ago, the Echo Show 5 is down to $65. This alternative may not offer the same level of audio in Google’s Nest Hub Max, but it makes up for quite a bit with a much lower price. In our review of Echo Show 5, we said it was ‘a great way to add a smart alarm clock to your bedroom or a virtual assistant in your kitchen’.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Look up important info and get tasks done with this Bluetooth-compatible Google Nest Hub. The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

