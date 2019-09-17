Stella Better World 3-Piece Chalice Set matching Amazon low at $16 (Reg. $33)

Amazon is offering the Stella Artois Better World 2019 Limited Edition Chalice Gift Set for $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $33 for the set, today’s deal is matching the Amazon low and is the lowest we can find. Buying the included Mexico, Peru, and Tanzania chalices individually would run you $18 right now. These glasses are created in partnership with water.org and Stella Artois “will donate 5 years of clean drinking water to someone in the developing world” for every glass sold. Stella’s dishwasher-safe chalices feature the Stella logo as well as a gold-leaf rim in a 11.2 liquid ounce design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
If the fancy Stella chalices don’t do anything for you, consider a 4-pack of Circleware Highball Drinking Glasses for $15 Prime shipped. Or even the 4-pack of AmazonBasics Stemless Wine Glasses for just over $9 Prime shipped. Unfortunately you won’t be helping Stella donate clean water with these options, but you could also just opt for a single Stella chalice for $6 if you still want to throw in for the cause.
Stella Artois Better World Gift Set:
- Created in partnership with water. Org to help end the global Water crisis
- For every Chalice sold and shipped by, Stella Artois will donate 5 years of clean drinking water to someone in the developing world. Donations will not be made in connection with Chalices sold by sellers other than
- Handcrafted Chalice with unique Tulip shape enhances the experience and flavor of enjoying Stella Artois
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!