Stella Better World 3-Piece Chalice Set matching Amazon low at $16 (Reg. $33)

Amazon is offering the Stella Artois Better World 2019 Limited Edition Chalice Gift Set for $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $33 for the set, today’s deal is matching the Amazon low and is the lowest we can find. Buying the included Mexico, Peru, and Tanzania chalices individually would run you $18 right now. These glasses are created in partnership with water.org and Stella Artois “will donate 5 years of clean drinking water to someone in the developing world” for every glass sold. Stella’s dishwasher-safe chalices feature the Stella logo as well as a gold-leaf rim in a 11.2 liquid ounce design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the fancy Stella chalices don’t do anything for you, consider a 4-pack of Circleware Highball Drinking Glasses for $15 Prime shipped. Or even the 4-pack of AmazonBasics Stemless Wine Glasses for just over $9 Prime shipped. Unfortunately you won’t be helping Stella donate clean water with these options, but you could also just opt for a single Stella chalice for $6 if you still want to throw in for the cause.

Stella Artois Better World Gift Set:

Created in partnership with water. Org to help end the global Water crisis

For every Chalice sold and shipped by, Stella Artois will donate 5 years of clean drinking water to someone in the developing world. Donations will not be made in connection with Chalices sold by sellers other than

Handcrafted Chalice with unique Tulip shape enhances the experience and flavor of enjoying Stella Artois

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!