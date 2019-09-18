Get $150 worth of value for just $60 with this Costco membership bundle

Groupon is offering a 1-year Gold Star Membership to Costco with several bundled add-ons for $60. Also at LivingSocial. This bundle packs a year Costco membership ($60 value) with a $20 gift card, free Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs, free Kirkland Signature Create-a-Size Paper Towels, $10 off fresh meat, and then $25 off an order of $250+ on Costco.com. All-in-all, you’ll get about $150 worth of value out of this $60 purchase. It’s only available to new Costco members, so if you’re already a member, sadly, you won’t be able to get in on this deal. Before you purchase, make sure there’s a Costco near you.

Nomad Base Station

Not a Costco fan? Well, you can currently score a one-year Sam’s Club membership with a $20 gift card and more for just $45. It gives you $95 in total value if there’s no Costco near you.

Terms and Conditions:

Valid only for new members and those whose memberships expired prior to May 1, 2019. Not valid for renewal of an existing Costco membership. The one-year Costco Gold Star Membership Activation Certificate includes one additional Household Card for anyone over the age of 18 and living at the same address. Valid at U.S. Costco locations only. Promotional value expires Dec 31, 2019. Amount paid never expires. Costco Shop Card and coupons are considered “Promotional Value.” No cash back for promotional value will be provided except where required by law. If you do not redeem your voucher by the promotional value expiration date, you will receive a refund equal to the amount you paid for your voucher. Limit 1 voucher per person. May buy 1 additional as a gift. Limit 1 Costco Shop Card per member/household. Not valid for current Costco members or those whose memberships expired after May 1, 2019. See full terms and conditions. To qualify, you must redeem your voucher by December 31, 2019 for a Costco Membership Activation Certificate, and bring your printed Costco Membership Activation Certificate to a U.S. Costco location by January 31, 2020. Renewal Election: By purchasing you agree at the time of membership sign up that your Costco membership fee will automatically renew and be charged to a selected Visa card provided at the time of sign up annually on the first day of your renewal month until you choose a different form of payment or cancel your Costco membership. If you choose not to sign up for auto renew, incentives will not be mailed and your membership fees will be charged on your first shop after your renewal month. Membership fees will be charged based on your membership level ($60 a year for Gold Star Members, plus an additional $60 upgrade fee a year for Executive Members). May be subject to sales tax. If you wish to pay your Costco membership fee with a different form of payment or cancel your Costco membership, please visit the Costco membership counter or call Costco at 1-800-774-2678, before the first day of your renewal month. Visit Costco.com for more information about Costco member privileges and conditions. See additional terms. Costco Shop Card and coupons (including Costco.com coupon) will be mailed within 4 to 6 weeks of activating your new membership. Coupons expire February 29, 2020. Valid at U.S. Costco locations only. Online voucher redemption required. A Costco Gold Star Membership is $60 per year. Each membership includes an additional Household Card for anyone over the age of 18 and living at the same address. Costco accepts all Visa ® cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

