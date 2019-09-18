Expand HomeKit’s reach with an Emerson Sensi Thermostat: $84 (Save $20+)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat (ST55) for $84.15 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $22 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and one of the best prices we have tracked. Having owned a HomeKit-compatible thermostat for several years now, I can attest that climate control from the Home app is both dead simple to use and reliable. It’s becomes even better as your smart home grows and you can create automations that work in correlation with other devices. For those that don’t prefer HomeKit, they’ll be pleased to hear that this thermostat also works with Google Home and Alexa. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Depending on the shape and size of the thermostat you plan on replacing, there may be some ugly holes or marks that need to be covered up. This $6 wall plate is made specifically with Emerson Sensi in mind, making it a great option to pair with your new thermostat.

Emerson Sensi Thermostat features:

Works with the HVAC equipment found in most homes – a c-wire is required for heat-only, cool-only and heat pump systems. To check system and router compatibility, refer to our online compatibility resources at sensi.emerson.com/compatibility

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit (c-wire required) and Wink smart home platforms

