Just launched on September 13th, Timberland has a unique collaboration for fall with Spongebob Squarepants. If you grew up watching the show, this collaboration is in response to the 20 year anniversary of Spongebob Squarepants, and all of the items are limited edition. In this line you will find an array of fun boots and apparel for the whole family. The collection’s apparel will range between $36 to $130, however, both pairs of boots in the collection will retail for $220 each. If you’re a fan of spongy fry cook, be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Timberland x Spongebob Squarepants collection.

Timerbland x Spongebob Squarepants Boots

In the collection you will find two pairs of boots for both men and kids. If you’re looking to make a statement the Bright Blue Nubuck pair is for you. On this style you will find SpongeBob trying to catch jellyfish, while the inside of the left boot shows his friend Patrick running from attacking ones. Also, each pair of the shoes come with two pairs of laces to switch up your look.

If you’re not into the bright blue pair, the Black Nubuck style is a great option and they’re versatile. This boot features Spongebob’s face on the tongue and a small Krabby Patty followed by Plankton on the side. It also has a black and yellow logo on the laces.

Spongebob Apparel

In addition to the boots, this line launched an array of clothing items for men. One of the most notable items is the Spongebob Squarepants Long Sleeve T-Shirt that’s priced at just $40. This t-shirt includes an all-black design with bright yellow details. The pocket of this shirt has a face of spongebob peaking out and a large timberland logo on the back.

Finally, just in time for cooler weather, this line drops a fun Spongebob Squarepants Hoodie. This piece has a yellow interior on the hood and a large logo down the sleeve. Best of all, on the back it has a large print of Spongebob himself. This hoodie is a standout piece and it can be styled with joggers, jeans or shorts alike.

Which piece from the Timberland x Spongebob Squarepants line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Amazon’s Highly-rated Line that features a list of fashion items from Levi’s, adidas, Clarks and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!