Save up to 40% on LEGO Jurassic World, Minecraft, Star Wars, and more from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Jurassic World Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate for $90.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally selling for $130, like you’ll find at Target and LEGO direct, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the second best price to date. Stacking up to 1,019 pieces, LEGO’s Indoraptor Rampage kit assembles a detailed building facade that’s filled with details from the film. This minifigure-packed creation includes six different characters from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom alongside an Indoraptor and Velociraptor figs. Head below for even more LEGO deals on Star Wars, Minecraft, and more from $12.

LEGO’s new Imperial Star Destroyer set also just launched for VIP members (it’s free to sign up). As a special launch promotion, you’ll get double VIP points, which equates to $70 in LEGO store credit. If you’ve been thinking about scoring the latest UCS creation, this offer is likely the best value we’ll see for quite some time. Learn more in our announcement coverage. More deals below.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

We’re also still seeing a rare $20 discount on the LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V kit, and more from $8.

LEGO Jurassic World Indoraptor Rampage features:

Play out an epic dinosaur battle in this detailed LEGO® Jurassic World™ 75930 Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate play set. Help Owen, Claire and Blue rescue Maisie from the hybrid dinosaur inside the 3-level building, featuring configurable walls, a museum, laboratory, office, bedroom, removable windows, collapsing roof function and a large buildable triceratops skull. This toy for girls and boys includes 6 minifigures and 2 dinosaur figures.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!