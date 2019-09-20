Apple hits the weekend with $5 action movie sale plus new $1 rentals

- Sep. 20th 2019 9:22 am ET

0

Apple is back with a fresh $5 movie sale as we head into the weekend focused on action titles. That’s alongside a new $1 rental sale (Reg. $5+), which is perfect timing for Friday and Saturday night movie sessions. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Action movie sale |

Apple has a number of $5 titles this weekend featuring Sylvester Stallone, but there are a number of other movies on sale as well. You’d typically pay at least $10 for these movies at competing services and upwards of $20 in some instances. A few of our top picks include:

$1 rentals for the weekend |

Don’t forget to check out our coverage of Tuesday’s sale for even more deals on superhero titles, action, and comedy films from $1.

