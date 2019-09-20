As it is official delivery day for the new Apple handsets, its time to roundup all of the best iPhone 11 case deals. While we have seen a plethora of new options from most of the best case makers out there, some companies are offering notable deals on pre-orders. While we don’t expect to see much of a discount on the official Apple offerings anytime soon, there are plenty of excellent alternatives out there and some of them are already on sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Best iPhone 11 Case Deals:

When it comes to the best iPhone 11 case deals, we would be remiss not mentioning Pad & Quill. After going hands-on with some of its models in the past, I for one can personally account for the quality here. While they might not be the most affordable options out there, they are among the best. And with some of the early pre-order deals already in place, you won’t even need to pay full price.

Pad & Quill is already marking down its new iPhone 11 cases but you can use code PQ16 at checkout to knock an additional 10% off right now as well (for a total of up to 20% off). Get more details in our launch coverage.

For more higher-end iPhone 11 case deals, be sure to visit our launch coverage of the new DODOcase options which are still 15% off. You can also get any 2 cases for $50 over at Velvet Caviar right now using code 2FOR50 at checkout.

Moment Photo Cases:

Our top pick in the mid-tier iPhone 11 case deals category would be the new Moment lineup. Regularly starting at $19.99, all of the new models from Moment are now up for pre-order at 20% off. That includes the new Photo and Photo Thin Cases, as well as the Filmmaker and Bio options which are now starting from $15.99. No codes are needed and be sure to check out more in our launch coverage.

More Mid-Tier iPhone 11 Case Deals:

Ringke and more from $3…

As our top pick for budget-friendly iPhone 11 cases, Ringke is your best bet right now. Ringke’s extremely affordable options are bound to be among the best iPhone 11 case deals, especially now that they are getting some notable discounts. After launching its new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max lineup last week, we are starting to see several on-page coupons hit the company’s official Amazon storefront. Now starting from just $7 Prime shipped, you’ll find several models for all three iPhone 11 configurations on sale right here. Again, it might not be your ideal option, but this is a great way to score a clear case or something like that to keep your phone safe until you find an ideal cover.

A favorite here would be the Ringke Fusion X iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max Case which is now down to $7.50, after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $13, this is among the most affordable iPhone 11 clear case out there from a brand you would recognize. Having said that, here are more extremely affordable options to ensure your new iPhone stays safe:

More Budget-Friendly Options:

We will be updating this post as more of the best iPhone 11 case deals become available. In the meantime, check out our roundup off all the newest cases that are up for pre-order right here and be sure to keep an eye on our Apple Guide for all of the best deals on this year’s best from Cupertino.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!