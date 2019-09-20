Garmin’s Instinct GPS Smartwatch hits new Amazon low from $238 (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch starting at $240.52 shipped for the Seafoam Blue style. There are several other colors on sale today as well, including Red at $244.58 and Lakeside Blue at $249.98. Drop those prices even further by opting for no-rush shipping to save an extra $2.74+ at checkout. Today’s offers save you up to 21% and mark the highest discounts that we’ve seen at Amazon. Wrapped in an ultra-rugged exterior, Garmin’s Instinct smartwatch is constructed from a military-grade 810G material for thermal, shock and water-resistance. A built-in GPS comes paired with a bevy of other sensors like a barometric altimeter and more. And because this is a smartwatch, you’ll enjoy notifications from your phone and the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 450 customers.

Get in the Garmin GPS smartwatch game for less by picking up the company’s vívoactive 3 for $227.50 at Amazon. Here you’ll still enjoy a similar collection of features, just without the ultra-rugged design. Another trade-off is the more colorful styles, though that may be a plus for some fitness fiends.

Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch features:

When you can rely on Instinct, the world can rely on you. This rugged, reliable outdoor GPS watch is built to the U. S. military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 meters). The fiber-reinforced polymer case adds strength and durability, and the chemically-strengthened, scratch-resistant display is high-contrast enough to read in bright sunlight, so you can take it with you into the extremes you face every day.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!