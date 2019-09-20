Grow your Ring setup with its cert. refurb Spotlight Cam at $130 (Orig. $199)

Today only, Woot offers the wired Ring Spotlight Cam in certified refurbished condition for $129.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically you’d pay $199 at Amazon for a new condition model, where the all-time low clocks in at $149. Today’s offer is $20 under that and the best we’ve seen overall for a single unit. Featuring the ability to record in 1080p, Ring’s Spotlight Cam expands upon its Video Doorbell to offer additional home security coverage. Alongside just being able to keep an eye on outdoor activity, it has built-in LED light strips for illuminating your yard as well as a siren. Over 1,255 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. A one-year warranty is included. More details below.

If the Alexa integration is one of the more appealing aspects from the featured deal, consider saving a bit more with Amazon’s Cloud Cam instead at $90. Going this route still gets you the same tight-knit support for the voice assistant, as well as the ability to take advantage of Amazon’s in-home delivery service. Learn more about the unique shipping option in our getting started guide.

We’re also still seeing the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $179, which is a must for keeping an eye on package deliveries as they start rolling in ahead of the holiday season.

Ring Spotlight Cam features:

Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected

Plugs into standard power outlets for non-stop power

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View

Includes built-in LED light strips and a siren

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!