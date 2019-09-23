Stabilize your footage with DJI’s Osmo Pocket Gimbal: $271 (Reg. up to $349)

- Sep. 23rd 2019 7:56 am ET

0

Adorama’s Rakuten storefront offers the DJI Osmo Pocket Gimbal Camera for $271.15 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this code. That’s down from the usual $349 price tag and current $319 sale price at Amazon. Today’s deal is also $44 less than our previous mention. DJI Osmo Pocket delivers buttery smooth image stabilization thanks to its 3-axis system. Inside you’ll find a 1/2.3-inch sensor that enables 80-degree field of view and support for 4K video at 60fps or 1080p at 120fps. Still images are captured at 12MP. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this 3-axis iPhone and Android gimbal from Zhiyun. It’s roughly $150 less than today’s lead deal but still offers many of the same features. You won’t get a built-in sensor here, however. This model strictly uses your smartphone’s camera to capture content.

DJI Osmo Pocket features:

3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal: The Osmo Pocket camera is equipped with a remarkable 3-axis stabilized gimbal and a new algorithm that ensures a control accuracy of ±0.005° and maximum control speed of 120°/s. Amazingly Powerful Performance: Osmo Pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a pixel size of 1.55 μm for footage worth sharing every time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp