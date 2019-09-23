Refresh your luggage in today’s Delsey Gold Box sale from $69 (Up to 39% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 39% off Delsey spinner luggage. One standout here is the Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels for $68.99 shipped. Today’s deal is nearly $50 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Similar options go for around $140 direct. This model has a large, easy access front pocket with a 15.6-inch laptop compartment. While meeting the carry-on restriction sizes, it can also expend 2-inches for additional packing space. You’ll find a set of double spinner wheels as well as a zippered divider, web straps and more on the inside. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you’re looking for a larger checked-on size model, be sure to browse the rest of the sale right here. You’ll find a few different options starting from $71.99 shipped with 4+ star ratings.

If the Delsey models are overkill for your weekend getaway, a simple duffle might do the trick. The AmazonBasics Large Duffel Bag goes for just $20 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from nearly 1,000 customers. It certainly won’t look quite as nice as an Under Armour bag or something like that but it will carry your necessities just as well.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Luggage:

Large easy access front compartment with an integrated padded sleeve for up to a 15.6 inch laptop and 2 zippered mesh pockets for computer accessories, toiletries, or any last minute items such as tickets, passport or books…Superior Maneuverability: The double spinner wheels assure exceptional maneuverability and keep ZERO weight on your arm.

