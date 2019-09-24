The BodyBoss Home Gym brings the exercise to you for $118 (Reg. $179+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 for $117.99 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $179 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re not one for the gym, consider going with this at-home alternative which features all of the body-resistance gear you need to get started. BodyBoss was “designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept.” It raised over $1 million on Kickstarter and offers over 300 various exercises. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Grab the upgraded version with an extra set of resistance bands for $119 in today’s Gold Box. You’d typically pay upwards of $200 for this bundle. Ships with many of the same features as above but with extra resistance bands to take your experience to the next level. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 features:

What if you didn’t have to drive to the gym to get an upper body workout in or you could carry an entire rack of dumbells or a huge squat rack with you anywhere you wanted? The gym can be a fun place to go but getting there as much as you want each week is tough! With the Portable Gym, you can literally do an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout & body part focus workout all in the same week with the just one product!

