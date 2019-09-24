Save on electric outdoor tools and more from $11 at Home Depot, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off select outdoor power equipment. Deals start at just $11 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A 360-degree 3-wheel Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $99.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $120 or more at Amazon where historic deal pricing has been in line with today’s offer. This electric lawn mower delivers a unique build thanks to its three-wheel design, which makes swiveling easy on tight turns and close cuts. Ideal for smaller lawns around half an acre in size. Ships with a grass bag which will hold over nine-gallons worth of clippings. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here or hit the jump for more.

Another standout is the Sun Joe 40V 5Ah 1160 PSI Cordless Pressure Washer for $149 shipped. That’s a $100+ savings off the original price and the best we’ve seen in 2019. This 40V cordless system pumps up to 1160 PSI of water pressure and includes a 34-inch wand, 20-feet of hose and a variety of adapters. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower features:

Tailor your turf with the unparalleled precious of this Sun Joe push lawn mower. The three-wheel corded electric mower’s single nose maximizes the machine’s maneuverability. The front wheels swivel 360 degrees for tight turns, easy pivots and close cuts around trees, flower beds and shrubs. The powerful 12-amp electric motor ensures continuous cutting, while the 16-in. wide cutting deck and four-position adjustable cutting height help you achieve a freshly-manicured lawn. The grass bag of this lawn mower holds 9.25 gallons.

