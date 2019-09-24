Smartphone Accessories: JBL Link 10 Portable Assistant Speaker 33% off, more

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Link 10 Portable Google Assistant Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and is the best price we’ve seen since back in March. Bringing Google Assistant to a portable form-factor, JBL’s Link 10 features an IPX7-waterproof housing, as well as up to five hours of audio playback per charge. To round out the features there’s built-in Chromecast support, which lets you add this into your multi-room audio setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 655 customers.
The JBL Link 10 is a voice activated portable speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® enabled that delivers immersive stereo sound. It has the Google Assistant built-in. It’s your own personal Google. Always ready to help. You can ask it questions. And tell it to do things.
The more you use it, the more useful it gets. Just start with “Ok Google” – a simple voice request triggers your JBL Link 10 to play music, podcasts or radio from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and more. And with the Chromecast built-in, you can instantly start streaming to JBL Link 10 from your favorite music apps.
