Keep your space dust-free with Swiffer’s latest Air Cleaner at $37 (Reg. $75)

For today only, Woot is offering the Swiffer Continuous Air Cleaning System (Generation 2.0) for $36.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model currently fetches $75 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention as well. Designed to essentially vacuum the air in your home or office, it can remove toxins and minimizes the dust left on your furniture and elsewhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers and includes a 3-year warranty from Swiffer. More details below.

While the featured deal includes one filter in the package, it might be smart to use your savings towards some extras so you don’t get stuck without one. You can grab an additional 2-pack on Amazon for $13 Prime shipped.

Swiffer Continuous Air Cleaning System:

Designed to help keep room surfaces clean 2x longer. Swiffer Continuous Clean Air Cleaner vacuums dirt, dust and dander from the air so room surfaces stay cleaner. Using Swiffer triple layer filters, dust and dirt are trapped and locked away before settling on your furniture and floors, so you can go longer between cleanings.

