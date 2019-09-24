Withings’ Body Smart Scale supplements your new Apple Watch at $48 (20% off)

Amazon currently offers the Withings Body Smart Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Scale in Black or White for $47.99 shipped. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 20% discount and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. HealthKit support headlines the Withings Smart Scale, which offers integration with Apple’s Health app, and more. You’ll not only be able to keep tabs on weight, but BMI as well. Other notable features include the ability to track up to eight different users, set weight goals, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 305 customers.

Trade the Withings branding for a more affordable price tag and consider this smart scale at under $21 with the on-page coupon. It still rocks Apple Health support, but lacks the higher-quality design. Notably still, this one also carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 11,500 customers.

Or ditch the smartphone connectivity altogether and bring home Etekcity’s highly-rated digital scale for $18 when clipping the on-page coupon.

Withings Body Smart Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Scale features:

Body offers a complete weight tracking experience tailored to individuals seeking easy, effective weight management. Weighing in is just the first step. Each session also provides instant feedback via weight trend and BMI screens, plus automatic sync to a free app on your smartphone, so you can track progress any time, anywhere.

