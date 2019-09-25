Slash $100 off LG’s 34-inch 144Hz HDR Monitor at a new low + more from $100

Amazon currently offers the LG 34GL750-B 34-inch UltraGear 144Hz HDR Monitor for $449.99 shipped. Typically selling for $550, right now B&H has it discounted to $519. Today’s offer scores you a solid $100 discount and marks the best price we’ve seen to date. Backed by an HDR10 panel, LG’s UltraGear Monitor gives you plenty of screen real estate for getting work done thanks to a 34-inch screen. Gamers will be able to enjoy 144Hz refresh rates, which is joined by G-Sync support. Utilize your choice of the DisplayPort or HDMI ports for connecting to your machine. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 375 customers. More monitor deals below from $100.

Other notable monitor deals:

Two days from now when your new monitor arrives, ensure it works out of the box with a more recent MacBook by picking up this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. It’s a perfect way to leverage the savings from any of today’s deals, and future-you will certainly be grateful.

LG 34-inch UltraGear 144Hz HDR Monitor features:

LG UltraGear 34GL750-B 34″ 21:9 144 Hz HDR FreeSync IPS Gaming Monitor features an expansive 34″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel with a 2560 x 1080 resolution. Its curved edges wrap around your field-of-view, placing you right in the center of the action. Other specs include a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, a 5 ms response time, and support for 16.7 million colors.

