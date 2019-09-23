BenQ’s 34-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor hits new low at $549 ($200 off), more

- Sep. 23rd 2019 12:37 pm ET

0

B&H currently offers the BenQ EX3501R 34-inch UltraWide Curved QHD Monitor for $549 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $1 more. Normally selling for $749, today’s offer is $50 under the previous low and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Headlined by its 34-inch curved 1440p display, BenQ’s monitor also packs HDR as well as 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. Gamers will appreciate its 100Hz refresh rate and the inclusion of FreeSync support. USB-C headlines the list of I/O, but you’ll also be able to use the HDMI or DisplayPort connections for pairing with your machine. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 340 customers. Head below for more from $70.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Regardless of which monitor from today’s sale you end up with, ensure it works with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to go with the featured deal, grab Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 cable to take advantage of the display’s USB-C capabilities.

And don’t forget that we’re still seeing LG’s 32-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor, which has built-in RGB backlighting, on sale for $429 (46% off)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

B&H BenQ

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go