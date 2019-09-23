BenQ’s 34-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor hits new low at $549 ($200 off), more

B&H currently offers the BenQ EX3501R 34-inch UltraWide Curved QHD Monitor for $549 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $1 more. Normally selling for $749, today’s offer is $50 under the previous low and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Headlined by its 34-inch curved 1440p display, BenQ’s monitor also packs HDR as well as 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. Gamers will appreciate its 100Hz refresh rate and the inclusion of FreeSync support. USB-C headlines the list of I/O, but you’ll also be able to use the HDMI or DisplayPort connections for pairing with your machine. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 340 customers. Head below for more from $70.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Regardless of which monitor from today’s sale you end up with, ensure it works with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to go with the featured deal, grab Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 cable to take advantage of the display’s USB-C capabilities.

And don’t forget that we’re still seeing LG’s 32-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor, which has built-in RGB backlighting, on sale for $429 (46% off)

