Android game freebies and deals: Old Man’s Journey, Downwell, Samorost 3, more

- Sep. 26th 2019 5:03 pm ET

We have spotted some notable Android game deals today. Headlining is Old Man’s Journey from Broken Rules Interactive. The regularly $5 “soul-searching adventure” game is now on sale via Google Play for just $1. This is only the second time since mid-2018 that we have seen this one drop this low at Google Play. Featuring an “emotionally compelling” original soundtrack, this is a narrative game about “life, loss and hope.” It has hand-drawn visuals, “pressure-free” puzzles and unique landscape-transforming mechanic. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 gamers. More details and deals below.

While you’ll find all of today’s best iOS app and game deals right here, we have spotted quite a notable selection of deals on Google Play. From hardcore action games to whimsical adventure experiences, you’ll find a little bit of something for everyone down below. Prices range from completely free to $5 or so (as much as 50% off).

More Android Game Deals:

Android: Downwell: FREE (Reg. $3)

Android: AbzorbFREE (Reg. $1)

Android: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

Android: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $5)

Android: Alien: Blackout: $1 (Reg. $5)

Android: Samorost 3$2 (Reg. $6)

Android: Templar Battleforce$5 (Reg. $10)

Android: Warhammer Quest$1 (Reg. $4)

Old Man’s Journey:

– A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery

– Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations

– Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles

– Unique landscape-shaping mechanic

– A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape

– Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC

