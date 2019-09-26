Android game freebies and deals: Old Man’s Journey, Downwell, Samorost 3, more

We have spotted some notable Android game deals today. Headlining is Old Man’s Journey from Broken Rules Interactive. The regularly $5 “soul-searching adventure” game is now on sale via Google Play for just $1. This is only the second time since mid-2018 that we have seen this one drop this low at Google Play. Featuring an “emotionally compelling” original soundtrack, this is a narrative game about “life, loss and hope.” It has hand-drawn visuals, “pressure-free” puzzles and unique landscape-transforming mechanic. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 gamers. More details and deals below.

While you’ll find all of today’s best iOS app and game deals right here, we have spotted quite a notable selection of deals on Google Play. From hardcore action games to whimsical adventure experiences, you’ll find a little bit of something for everyone down below. Prices range from completely free to $5 or so (as much as 50% off).

More Android Game Deals:

Android: Downwell: FREE (Reg. $3)

Android: Abzorb: FREE (Reg. $1)

Android: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

Android: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $5)

Android: Alien: Blackout: $1 (Reg. $5)

Android: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $6)

Android: Templar Battleforce: $5 (Reg. $10)

Android: Warhammer Quest: $1 (Reg. $4)

Old Man’s Journey:

– A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery – Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations – Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles – Unique landscape-shaping mechanic – A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape – Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC

