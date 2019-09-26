Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earbuds are $97.50 in this sale (Reg. $130)

- Sep. 26th 2019 7:19 am ET

$97.50
AT&T offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earbuds for $97.49 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $130 at other retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is $22 less than the Amazon all-time low and $2 off our previous mention. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds offer a truly wireless design with built-in drivers backed by AKG and integrated touch controls. There are also dual microphones and “selectable ambiance audibility” so you can customize your listening experience. IPX2-rated with splash resistance for athletes looking to get in a workout wherever they are. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 2,500 Amazon reviewers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the price tag and go with Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. They cost significantly less and we loved them in our hands-on review. You’ll find almost all of the same features here, making it a worthwhile alternative.

Samsung Galaxy Buds feature:

  • Power up to power on Get up to six hours of battery life with an additional seven hours from the case that doubles as a wireless charger
  • Premium sound Tuned by AKG, an optimized driver offers substantial bass, while a volume driver gives you a wider range of sound
  • Just what you want to hear Control how much surrounding noise you want with Ambient Aware. Quick Ambient Mode lets you hear traffic, flight announcements and coworkers calling out to you
  • Sounds good. Feels good. Galaxy Buds come in three adjustable ear tip and wingtip sizes right from the box
  • Resists water With splash resistant technology, your Galaxy Buds handle splashes, sweat and spills

