Power two Xbox One controllers at once with 55% off this charging dock: $12.50

Vogek Direct (99% positive all-time feedback from 14,000+) via Amazon offers the Jelly Comb Xbox One Controller Charging Dock for $12.59 Prime shipped when code AQ3HQUJ7 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $28, it just dropped to $18, with today’s promotion bringing the price down even further. In total, you’ll save over 55% here and lock-in a new all-time low. Jelly Comb’s charging station can simultaneously refuel two Xbox One controllers at a time. This kit also includes two 2000mAh rechargeable batteries, so you can ditch the AAs that continue to plague Microsoft’s controllers. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 255 customers.

For comparison, Microsoft’s own Xbox One Play and Charge Kit will set you back $20 at Amazon, and can only refuel a single controller at a time. Even third-party rechargeable batteries alone sell for around $15, so today’s featured deal is hard to beat.

Though if you don’t mind ditching the more well-known branding, this charging station includes the same battery packs as the Jelly Comb option and will only run you $10. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 120 customers, as well.

Lastly, be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup of best game discounts for even more ways to save.

Jelly Comb Xbox Controller Charging Dock features:

Jelly Comb Xbox One Charging Power Kit can charge 2 Xbox controllers simultaneously. This charging dock comes with 2 x 2000mAh rechargeable batteries, you can enjoy the gaming for a very long time. The intuitive indicator light clearly shows the charging status.

