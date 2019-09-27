Easily make cold brew coffee at home for $80, today only (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the KitchenAid 38-ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $79.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $130 but typically trends around $100 at retailers like Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. Cold brew coffee has made a serious mark over the last few years, so why not bring home this appliance and enjoy it everyday? This model features a 38-ounce capacity that delivers cold brew concentrate for up to two weeks at a time. Plus, its stainless steel design isn’t too bad to look at. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking for a more small-scale setup may want to consider an AeroPress at $30. This single cup brew system delivers everything you need, appliances included, to make a cup of joe just about anywhere. It has stellar ratings at Amazon, as well. Make sure you check out the latest model that was announced this week, which is even more portable.

Looking for more coffee inspiration? Jump over to my Behind the Screens for a look at how I make my own coffee each day.

KitchenAid 38-ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker features:

Enjoy the smooth, rich full-bodied flavor; Simply, fill with coffee and cold water, steep, & enjoy.

Small Footprint ideal fit for any refrigerator or kitchen counter.

Built in stainless steel tap to dispense your cold brew from your refrigerator and carrying handle for easy portability.

Make up to 19 Servings* with this Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Simply mix 2 oz of coffee concentrate with every 6 oz of your favorite milk, water or ice. This brewer makes up to 38 oz of coffee concentrate that stays fresh in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

