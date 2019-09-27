Score two Monoprice Energy Monitoring Smart Plugs for under $9 each (Save 30%)

Monoprice currently offers a two-pack of its STITCH Energy Monitoring Smart Plugs for $17.49 shipped. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer saves you 30% and marks the lowest we’ve seen. Alexa and Assistant voice-control headline the list of notable features here, as well as a miniature design that doesn’t hog the entire wall outlet. Energy monitoring also enters the mix, allowing you to keep tabs on the power usage of lamps, appliances, and more. Monoprice’s smart plugs also work without a hub and connect right over your Wi-Fi. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

One of the benefits to Monoprice’s plugs are that they integrate with the STITCH brand’s ecosystem for automation and more. If that doesn’t matter much in your eyes, consider saving a bit more by going a different route.

Right now Amazon has a two-pack of Etekcity Energy Monitoring Smart Plugs for $14 when you clip the on-page coupon. Another trade-off here is that the design prevents you from plugging two of the accessories into the same wall outlet.

STITCH Energy Monitoring Smart Plugs features:

Powered by STITCH, the Wireless Smart Mini Plug provides simple 24/7 remote monitoring and control of your home and office appliances and electronics directly from your Android™ or iOS® smartphone or tablet. Setup is as easy as 1-2-3. The sensor communicates with your phone through your local wireless network, so you won’t need any separate mesh network, hubs, or controllers.

