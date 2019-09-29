Twelve South PowerPic offers Qi charging in a sleek design $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Twelve South PowerPic 10W Qi Charger in both colors from $49.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $80 and is at its full price at most retailers. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. This Qi charging stand features 10W speeds but really stands out from the competition with its interchangeable background. That makes it a nice addition to your nightstand, avoiding the ugly plastic Qi charger look we typically see. It was a fun change from the usual in our hands-on review. Rated 3.9/5 stars at Amazon.

Need to save further? Anker’s PowerWave wireless Qi charging stand is significantly less than today’s featured deal. You’ll still get wireless power up to 10W but you’ll miss out on the sleek design delivered by the PowerPic above. You’ll also need to supply your own cables here, which is also something to consider.

Twelve South Powerpic features:

Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use

Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.

Wirelessly charges through most phone cases up to 3mm thick. Not compatible with thicker rugged cases or devices more than 6.5 inches (165mm) tall

What’s in the box: powerpic frame and USB-C to USB-A cable – power source required

