Microsoft Surface Go hits one of its best prices yet at $303.50 (Today only)

- Sep. 30th 2019 12:26 pm ET

Today only, ANTOnline via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Surface Go 1.6GHz/64GB/4GB for $303.44 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $95 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Don’t let this hybrid PC’s compact form-factor fool you, it’s capable of running Windows 10 Home or Pro and offers up to 9-hour battery life. Front and rear-facing cameras allow you to easily Skype and snap photos. A USB-C port ensures you’re ready to connect modern devices and a microSD card slot allows for quick and hassle-free storage expansion. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to buy Microsoft’s Signature Type Cover. Priced at $74, it features both a keyboard and trackpad, providing mouse capabilities that the iPad Smart Keyboard does not. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Microsoft Surface Go features:

New 10” Surface Go is perfect for all your daily tasks, giving you laptop performance with tablet portability, a stunning touchscreen, and the Windows and Office* experience you know. From email, browsing, and home projects to unwinding with a favorite TV show, Surface Go is by your side wherever you are — with up to 9 hours¹ of battery life, built-in HD cameras, hassle-free connectivity, and all the ports you need, including multi-tasking USB-C.

