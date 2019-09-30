SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme SSD is perfect for on-the-go storage: $250 (Reg. $300+)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD for $249.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy, Adorama, B&H, and Walmart. This is down from its $450 list price these days, around $300 going rate at Amazon, and is a match for its all-time low there. Whether you’re an on-the-go video editor or just someone who wants to bring extra storage along for documents, photos, and movies, this drive does it all. Sporting a USB-C connection, it plugs into Apple’s latest laptop and iPad without a problem. Plus, it sports up to 550MB/s transfer speeds, which makes moving data a breeze. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more about this drive in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

If having the bonus speed and USB-C connection isn’t crucial to you, WD’s 2TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive is just $60 shipped on Amazon. The main downside here is that it’s a spinning drive instead of an SSD, so you’ll lose out on some reliability and speed. However, at over 75% of the cost of the SanDisk above, this is a much more budget-friendly option.

For a more desktop-oriented storage experience, WD’s 6TB USB 3.0 hard drive is a must-have at $100 shipped. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and will make for a great experience when backing up via Time Machine from your Mac.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD features:

Boost your computer’s performance with this SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. Up to 2TB of storage provides ample space for high-resolution video and image storage, saving precious space on your computer. High-speed transfer rates streamline your workflow, while the compact size and shock-resistant, waterproof construction make this SanDisk Extreme portable SSD perfect for remote workers and business travel.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!