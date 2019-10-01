Take up to $410 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro Cell models priced from $579, more

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular with up to $410 off. Prices start at $579 for the 64GB model and go up to $659 for 256GB and $719 for 512GB. Free shipping is available for all. Normally up to $1,129, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked for Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro. Notable features include a 10.5-inch Retina display, A10X Fusion chip, Touch ID, and more. This is a great tablet for on-the-go workflows and it does support iPad OS, which is now available.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in Silver for $899.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is among the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked. For those eyeing a compact version of Apple’s most fully-featured iPad, this option is a slam dunk. Cellular capabilities are paired with 256GB of storage, which should prove to be plenty for most.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a first-generation Apple Pencil for $95. This is a great way to take your iPad Pro experience to the next level. Apple Pencil delivers “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.” Ideal for leveraging various drawing apps on your new iPad Pro.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch features:

10. 5-Inch Retina Display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A10X Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Four speaker Audio

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

