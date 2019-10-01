Take up to $410 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro Cell models priced from $579, more

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular with up to $410 off. Prices start at $579 for the 64GB model and go up to $659 for 256GB and $719 for 512GB. Free shipping is available for all. Normally up to $1,129, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked for Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro. Notable features include a 10.5-inch Retina display, A10X Fusion chip, Touch ID, and more. This is a great tablet for on-the-go workflows and it does support iPad OS, which is now available.
We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in Silver for $899.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is among the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked. For those eyeing a compact version of Apple’s most fully-featured iPad, this option is a slam dunk. Cellular capabilities are paired with 256GB of storage, which should prove to be plenty for most.
Make the most of your savings today and pick up a first-generation Apple Pencil for $95. This is a great way to take your iPad Pro experience to the next level. Apple Pencil delivers “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.” Ideal for leveraging various drawing apps on your new iPad Pro.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch features:
- 10. 5-Inch Retina Display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color
- A10X Fusion chip
- Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
- 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
- Four speaker Audio
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and LTE cellular data
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
