Coach is known to collaborate with fashion icons or stars, and for this fall they have chosen to do a second collection with Michael B Jordan. We covered Michal B Jordan’s first collaboration back in February with an array of new spring items. This new line is inspired by his passion for the action-packed Japanese anime series Naruto, which is where the collection gets its name. Here you will find sneakers, backpacks, boots, jackets and more that are perfect for fall. With prices ranging from $95 to $2,500, Jordan’s collection has a mixture of high fashion and function. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new COACH x Michael B Jordan collection.

“As with all aspects of my work, this collection is about bringing fresh perspectives and unique voices to the forefront,” the Creed star, who is also Coach Menswear’s first global face, said in a statement. “Expanding into the fashion design space was rewarding beyond my expectations.”

Michael B Jordan x COACH Shoes

Hiking boots are very popular for this fall and Michael B Jordan’s collection has an awesome pair. The Hybrid Urban Hiking Boot was designed with elements of a comfortable sneaker mixed with the warmth of a boot. It features luxurious leather details that make the boot look high-end alongside touches of red. This boot is priced at $325 and is available in two color options.

Fall Jackets

One of the jackets that really stood out in the new Michael B Jordan collection is the Denim Sherpa Jacket. This piece looks like a normal everyday trucker jacket from the front, however the back has a pleasant surprise. On the back of the jacket is a representation of Naruto Uzumaki performing one of his signature ninja moves. It also has a logo patch of the sleeve. Although, this jacket does come with a steep $795 price tag, and looks similar to the Levi’s which is priced at $98.

Backpacks and Fanny Packs

Finally, my personal favorite piece from this line is the Michael B Jordan Backpack that’s available in two fun color options. This bag is spacious enough to fit your 15-inch MacBook and has multiple pockets for organization. Plus, it would be a wonderful option for school, traveling or everyday occasions. Best of all, the backpack features soft leather material and a large Naruto-inspired symbol on the front. Be sure to pick up one for yourself at $595.

Which piece from the collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

