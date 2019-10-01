RCA’s 60-inch 4K UHDTV is great for watching movies at $320 (Reg. $400+)

Walmart is offering the RCA 60-inch 4K UHDTV for $319.99 shipped. For comparison, this TV was originally $700, with this being the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. Similar (though smaller) TVs at Amazon will run you around $450. The main difference between Amazon’s higher-cost TV and this one is you’re losing out on smarts and Dolby Vision. However, if you’re in need of a budget-friendly, massive screen for watching movies around the fireplace this holiday season, this RCA is a great option. It sports four HDMI inputs, optical audio output, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Update 10/1 @ 6:26 PM: Amazon is offering the VIZIO 55-inch 4K Dolby Vizion, HomeKit, and AirPlay 2 Smart UHDTV for $498 shipped. Also at Walmart and Best Buy for $1 more. This is down from its $570 regular price for a match of its all-time low. Sporting HomeKit control and AirPlay 2 built-in, this TV will fit into any Apple-centered household. Plus, it supports Google Assistant and Alexa, too, making it a well-rounded TV for any smart home. Rated 3.8/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon. Learn more about VIZIO’s HomeKit and AirPlay capabilities in our hands-on review.

Now, unlike most TVs sold today, RCA isn’t including any smarts here. That means you’ll need to provide a streaming device of your own, similar to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. Even when adding the cost of this UHD streamer to your new TV, the total comes out far under what you’d pay for even a 55-inch alternative at Amazon. Plus, the Fire TV Stick 4K packs Alexa built-in, allowing you to command smart home devices and browse for content with simple voice commands.

Further simplify things by picking up the Logitech Smart Control at $50. This is $20 off its regular rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. It also sports smart home control, on top of the ability to unify up to 8 different home theater devices into a single remote.

RCA 60-inch 4K UHDTV features:

The RCA 60″ 2160p Class 60Hz LED 4K UHD TV features a brilliant 2160P 4K Ultra high definition picture for your viewing pleasure. 4K Ultra High-Definition displays have four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display, turning your shows into the ultimate UHD viewing experience. Time to take your entertainment experience to a new level! The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on your screen. See it all with enhanced picture quality, including a wider spectrum of colors.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!