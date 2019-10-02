Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Ray-Ban sunglasses, PUMA, coffee makers, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Ray-Ban polarized sunglasses and more up to 60% off at Hautelook
- PUMA’s Private Sale offers over 900 items from just $10: shoes, apparel, more
- Score 6-pairs of Under Armour socks for just $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- Macy’s offers the Men’s Dri-FIT Training Jacket for $27.50 (Reg. $55)
- Marmot’s offering up to 50% off sale items including jackets, vests, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Allen Edmonds updates your fall footwear with up to $150 off select styles
- GAP offers up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 25% off your purchase with code TREAT at checkout
- Nordstrom Rack UGG Event offers select styles from just $45 for fall weather
- Banana Republic offers up to 60% off original prices and 40% off your purchase
- J.Crew’s Wednesday Wishlist offers an extra 50% off sale styles with code WEDNESDAY
Home Goods and more |
- Coffee makers, kettles, and grinders from under $10 in today’s Gold Box
- Get rid of dust + more with Hamilton Beach’s TrueAir Purifier: $38 (Reg. $60)
- Freshen up your workshop with Makita’s 50-pc. Impact-X Bit Set: $20 (Save 20%)
- Fire Sense’s steel/wood BBQ Tool Set drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)
- Google’s Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell returns to low of $164 (Reg. $229)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!