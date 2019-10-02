Eufy’s Alexa-enabled RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum is now down to $230 ($70 off)

EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum for $229.99 shipped when code robovac30C has been used at checkout. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Standout features here include a 100-minute runtime, voice control support from both Alexa and Assistant, and a 1500Pa BoostIQ suction system. Included alongside the robo vac are also some boundary strips, so you can fence off areas of your home for the Eufy 30C to avoid. With over 1,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating and largely agrees with our hands-on review.

Don’t mind leaving out the voice control or other smart features? Save some extra cash by going with ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum, which is a highly-rated option at $140 once you clip the on-page coupon. The main trade-off here is the more simplistic design, but if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy without manual vacuuming, it’ll do the trick.

Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. And with Wi-Fi built-in, you can accomplish all your cleaning needs from your smartphone.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!