Today LG has introduced its first entry into the wildly competitive wireless earbuds space with its new Tone+ Free. LG becomes the latest company to try to hang in a product category dominated by Apple’s AirPods and that’s littered with lower-priced alternatives from overseas. LG hopes to stand apart from the crowd with a laundry list of specs, including fast charging which delivers a full hour of playback after just five minutes of being plugged in. There’s also a special case that LG says will help cut down on germs, something that can be a real problem with these devices. Hit the jump for more on the new Tone+ Free earbuds.

From the outset, LG’s first pair of truly wireless earbuds look reasonably familiar. They are reminiscent of Sony’s recently-released wireless entry. Of course, you’ll get the usual charging and carrying case that we’ve come to expect in this product category over the years. Users can count on six hours of total playback on a single charge. The aforementioned quick charging option is a great way to power-up if your battery is dead before heading to the gym or on the run. Other wireless headphones in this category offer a similar feature, but LG’s is amongst the best when looking at a quick power-up.

LG is also pairing its earbuds with Google Assistant. A long press of the button on the side will call up the virtual assistant if you have it enabled on your accompanying smartphone.

Other notable specs include IPX4 certification, which delivers a waterproof design for various sports, rain, and other activities. LG also has a built-in microphone, alongside a noise-canceling version, which will help cut down on ambient distractions while you enjoy your music. Perhaps most intriguing is the included germ-fighting case, which is said to eliminate that frustrating build-up of bacteria which occurs commonly with earbuds.

LG is set to launch its Tone+ Free wireless earbuds in late October over in Korea. It will ship with a $215 equivalent price tag. No word yet on availability here in the United States.

It feels like the AirPod knock-offs keep rolling in. LG is a natural competitor in this space, and there are some notable features here which will strike a chord with consumers. Here’s to hoping LG will bring these stateside at some point in the coming year after its launch in Korea.

