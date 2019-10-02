Marshall is introducing new Google Assistant headphones today. The Marshal Major Voice III Headphones pack in the company’s “iconic” sound with minimalist controls and a wireless battery life that leaves “competitors in the dust.” Available starting today, you’ll want to head below for a closer look and more details.

Last we heard from Marshall; the company was debuting its new Stockwell II and Tufton retro speaker designs. And today, the company continues that approach with its new Major Voice III Google Assistant headphones.

New Google Assistant Headphones from Marshall

As you likely imagined, with Google Assistant built-in, you have your virtual buddy in the headset at all times. Press and hold the on-board voice button to activate Assistant, and from there, you’re ready to go. Ask Assistant to pull up a playlist, read that last text message or offer up directions while out and about. Get weather reports, traffic, reminders and well, you know the drill. It’s all here with the new Marshall Google Assistant cans.

As you can see from the images, Marshall is once again tapping into its iconic aesthetics. The Major Voice III Google Assistant headphones feature a tumbled leather look with a straight fit headband, slim 3D hinges, and soft ear cushions.

Along with onboard controls for music playback, taking calls and the aforementioned Assistant prompt, there is some impressive battery life here. Marshall claims the Major Voice III can keep the music going for “up to 60 hours” on a single charge. That is quite an impressive number. The comparable Audio-Technica Bluetooth headphones without noise cancellation only offer up about 40 hours and go for roughly the same price, for comparison.

Pricing/Availability:

Speaking of which, the new Major Voice III Google Assistant headphones carry a $169 price tag and will be available today directly from Marshall and authorized dealers. Although they do not appear to be live on Amazon just yet.

9to5Toys’ Take:

All-in-all, the Major Voice III headphones look pretty nice. The price tag seems to compare with other similar brands, like the aforementioned Audio-Technica Bluetooth cans, and Marshall has gone the extra mile with the 60 hours of battery life. While it would have been nice to see a slightly lower price tag and some additional brown leather colorways, like it does on the speaker side of things, that might very well be coming down the line if the previous generation Marshall Major III Bluetooth Wireless On-Ears are any indication.

