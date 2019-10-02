Marshall unveils wireless Google Assistant headphones with 60-hour battery life

- Oct. 2nd 2019 11:03 am ET

0

Marshall is introducing new Google Assistant headphones today. The Marshal Major Voice III Headphones pack in the company’s “iconic” sound with minimalist controls and a wireless battery life that leaves “competitors in the dust.” Available starting today, you’ll want to head below for a closer look and more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Last we heard from Marshall; the company was debuting its new Stockwell II and Tufton retro speaker designs. And today, the company continues that approach with its new Major Voice III Google Assistant headphones.

New Google Assistant Headphones from Marshall

As you likely imagined, with Google Assistant built-in, you have your virtual buddy in the headset at all times. Press and hold the on-board voice button to activate Assistant, and from there, you’re ready to go. Ask Assistant to pull up a playlist, read that last text message or offer up directions while out and about. Get weather reports, traffic, reminders and well, you know the drill. It’s all here with the new Marshall Google Assistant cans.

Marshall Google Assistant headphones

As you can see from the images, Marshall is once again tapping into its iconic aesthetics. The Major Voice III Google Assistant headphones feature a tumbled leather look with a straight fit headband, slim 3D hinges, and soft ear cushions.

Along with onboard controls for music playback, taking calls and the aforementioned Assistant prompt, there is some impressive battery life here. Marshall claims the Major Voice III can keep the music going for “up to 60 hours” on a single charge. That is quite an impressive number. The comparable Audio-Technica Bluetooth headphones without noise cancellation only offer up about 40 hours and go for roughly the same price, for comparison.

new Major Voice III Google Assistant headphones

Pricing/Availability:

Speaking of which, the new Major Voice III Google Assistant headphones carry a $169 price tag and will be available today directly from Marshall and authorized dealers. Although they do not appear to be live on Amazon just yet.

9to5Toys’ Take:

All-in-all, the Major Voice III headphones look pretty nice. The price tag seems to compare with other similar brands, like the aforementioned Audio-Technica Bluetooth cans, and Marshall has gone the extra mile with the 60 hours of battery life. While it would have been nice to see a slightly lower price tag and some additional brown leather colorways, like it does on the speaker side of things, that might very well be coming down the line if the previous generation Marshall Major III Bluetooth Wireless On-Ears are any indication.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.

Marshall

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard