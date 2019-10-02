Take $100 off Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 13 Touch Display at a new all-time low

Amazon currently offers the Wacom Cintiq Pro 13 Creative Pen and Touch Display for $699.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Having originally sold for $1,000, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $800 at retailers like B&H. Today’s offer marks a new all-time low and is the first notable price drop we’ve seen in 2019. Adding Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 13 display to a Mac or PC allows you to take your digital art game to the next level. Its 13-inch 1080p touchscreen features multitouch gestures, an etched glass screen, and “virtually lag free pen tracking.” In terms of ports, you’re looking at USB-C, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, and more. Alongside the drawing tablet display, you’ll also get a Wacom Pro Pen 2, which offers 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support and a battery-free design. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those who may not need as high-end of a drawing tablet can alternatively bring home the Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet for less than the featured deal at $500. This model ditches the built-in screen, but still offers a similar, high-precision drawing experience for your computer.

And if you’re looking to ditch Wacom all-together, pairing Apple’s latest iPad Air with an Apple Pencil is a notable way to take your digital art studio on-the-go. You’ll even make out with extra cash in your pocket compared to the lead offer.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 13 Display features:

Remarkable clarity with a full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 13 inches display and superior color quality (87 percentage Adobe RGB)

Connect to any Mac or PC with a single USB C cable (included) to a USB C port for both video and data

Wacom’s most natural and advanced pen performance with 4x greater accuracy and pressure sensitivity and virtually lag free tracking

