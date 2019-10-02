Teach Your Monster to Read the fun way, now FREE on iOS (Reg. $5)

You can Teach Your Monster to Read for free today. The regularly $5 and highly-rated kids’ app is now available free of charge on the App Store. This is only the second time we have seen the popular game/education app go free across 2019. The learning aspects are wrapped up inside colorful and fun games for kids. They create their own monster and take him on a “a magical journey – meeting a host of colorful characters along the way, and improving their reading skills as they progress.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

Teach Your Monster to Read:

The game is rigorous and works with any phonics scheme so it’s perfect for use in school and at home. It’s developed in collaboration with leading academics at the University of Roehampton. The app is commonly used in preschool, primary school, kindergarten and first grade as an interactive teaching resource.

